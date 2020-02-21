GeForce Now has a million users and will add 1,500 games

Share it:

A couple of weeks ago Nvidia took out GeForce Now of its beta period and since then the service has hosted more than one million registered users. To celebrate, they have announced an injection of compatible games quite surprising.

A total of 1,500 games will be added soon to the service. This is announced on the official Nvidia blog where they also said that more than one million users have entered the service to try their free version or subscribe to the payment method.

The service already has several strengths by allowing mobile games and low-performance computers to play global successes such as Fortnite, League of Legends, Warframe and World of Tanks, all games with very large communities that would appreciate being able to play anywhere without having to Have a solvent PC at hand.

The service also gives access to large AAA and proof of this is that from the launch day Cyberpunk 2077 will be compatible with the service giving access even to the use of RTX technology that improves lighting and reflections in compatible games.

For a while the payment method, called the Founders subscription, will be discounted at a price of € 5.49 per month without us knowing exactly how much it will cost when Nvidia decides to raise the price. Spokesmen for the company have stated in interviews that the price should not exceed double the current one, so we estimate a price of € 9.99.

The reason why GeForce Now seems to be working much better than Stadia is that it allows you to run games that users have bought in other launchers like Steam, so you don't have to buy games again and you don't have to have them in a launcher where you don't the games are allowed to be installed locally in case we have a powerful team at home and use Now to play outside or in other rooms.