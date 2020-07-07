Technology

GeForce Now continues to lose pieces: Tekken 7 and Dark Souls are also leaving

July 7, 2020
Add Comment
Garry
1 Min Read
Share it:

Despite the latest statements from Nvidia bode well for his GeForce Now, the news arrives tonight that new games are preparing to abandon the gaming streaming service. Numerous titles will leave the catalog in the coming days Bandai Namco and not only.

In fact, it has recently abandoned the library of available games Saint’s Row The Third Remastered and, starting from the next July 31, 2020, it will no longer be possible to play the following titles:

  • Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
  • Dark Souls Remastered
  • Dark Souls II
  • Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin
  • Dark Souls III
  • Soulcalibur VI
  • Tekken 7

In short, the arrival of 21 games and DLSS 2.0 in GeForce Now has not served to give new life to the service and there are an increasing number of publishers who decide to withdraw their products from the catalog. We remind you that the Nvidia service, also available for free (albeit with some limitations), allows you to stream all the titles in your Steam digital library, as long as they are supported by GeForce Now.

READ:  Halo Infinite, new teaser: are Atriox and the Exiles back?

In case you missed it, only a few weeks ago the Xbox and Warner Bros games also disappeared from GeForce Now.

Share it:

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.