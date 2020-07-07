GeForce Now continues to lose pieces: Tekken 7 and Dark Souls are also leaving

Share it:

Despite the latest statements from Nvidia bode well for his GeForce Now, the news arrives tonight that new games are preparing to abandon the gaming streaming service. Numerous titles will leave the catalog in the coming days Bandai Namco and not only.

In fact, it has recently abandoned the library of available games Saint’s Row The Third Remastered and, starting from the next July 31, 2020, it will no longer be possible to play the following titles:

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown

Dark Souls Remastered

Dark Souls II

Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin

Dark Souls III

Soulcalibur VI

Tekken 7

In short, the arrival of 21 games and DLSS 2.0 in GeForce Now has not served to give new life to the service and there are an increasing number of publishers who decide to withdraw their products from the catalog. We remind you that the Nvidia service, also available for free (albeit with some limitations), allows you to stream all the titles in your Steam digital library, as long as they are supported by GeForce Now.

In case you missed it, only a few weeks ago the Xbox and Warner Bros games also disappeared from GeForce Now.