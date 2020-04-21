GeForce Now also loses Xbox Game Studios games

Share it:

Important names keep falling out of the less and less bulky catalog of GeForce Now, Nvidia's cloud gaming service that now runs out of Xbox Game Studios titles.

The company has shared a publication announcing that the Microsoft division has gotten out of the car (perhaps in relation to the information that was made public for a few days, where it was reported that Nvidia did not ask brands for permission to publish their games on this catalog).

Others who leave are Warner Bros, Codemasters and Klei Entertainment, which leaves less and less alternatives when it comes to subscribing to this service to take advantage of the possibilities it offers to those who have medium or low-end equipment, giving them access to games that no way could they be played on their machines.

Even so, Nvidia has wanted to keep the good and they have announced that they have the full support of Ubisoft, who offer the Assassin's Creed and Far Cry sagas in their entirety in this catalog that will soon add many more titles from its extensive collection.

A few weeks ago at Nvidia they claimed to have thousands of games in queue to add them to the catalog but since then all we have seen has been a massive flight of big names that do not want their games to be compatible with GeForce Now cloud processing .

We will see what the future holds for this service, in principle quite attractive. At the moment it is still recommended to be able to enjoy some PC games that could be out of our reach in devices with little power to run games.