Gears Tactics: the graphics of the Xbox Series X version in the new gameplay video

The authors of The Coalition show the game scenes of Gears Tactics taken from the Xbox Series X version of the strategy set in the sci-fi dimension of Gears of War which, as specified by Microsoft, will arrive on the Xbox console on November 10th.

In the video in question, which can also be viewed on the Xbox YouTube channel at the native resolution of 2160p e a 60fps, the Canadian subsidiary of Xbox Game Studios it allows us to peek into the folds of the graphic and content improvements planned for those who will play Gears Tactics on Xbox Series X since the launch of the nextgen console from the Redmond house.

The landing on the console of The Coalition strategy will allow the Vancouver authors to use the excellent starting point offered by the PC version of Gears Tactics for refine the interface and make all that series of optimizations necessary to ensure a better gaming experience with a controller. As for the contents, the title will integrate everything that is currently available on PC, including corrective patches and updates that have characterized the post-launch period to enrich the story set. 12 prima del Gears of War primigenio.

The battle of the heroes of Gears Tactics against the monsters led by Ukkon, the high hierarch of the Locusts, will officially start on the console on November 10 on Xbox One, Xbox Series S and X. In the meantime, we leave you to our PC review of Gears Tactics by Tommaso “Todd” Montagnoli.