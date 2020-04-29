Entertainment

Gears Tactics comes to Steam as the best-selling game of the moment

April 29, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

The best-selling game of the moment on Steam is Gears Tactics, the latest from Xbox Game Studios developed by The Coalition and Splash Damage that, although it is launching on Xbox Game Pass, has positioned itself at the top of the Valve store.

The list of the best-selling games in the store can be found here. They are followed by titles that are nothing new like Hollow Knight, Remnant: From the Ashes and Grand Theft Auto V.

This release brings the Gears of War action universe to the XCOM-style turn-based action genre and the play has gone quite well, as you can see in our review, where we told you that "There is not much to throw in the face of the couple formed by The Coalition and Splash Damage, because together they have managed to adapt many of the sensations evoked by Gears of War to offer with Gears Tactics a work that can please two types of audiences despite have some shadows that can cast back"

READ:  Everything you know about Bojack Horseman season 6

At the moment this is the latest installment of the Gears franchise of which we know something in the absence of confirmation of the development of a new installment that would already arrive in the times of Xbox Series X and would take the ambition of the saga one step further thanks to the capabilities of the new platform.

To know more about what is behind this development, you can read this report where we speak with those responsible for what this prequel means.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.