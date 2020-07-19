Gears Tactics comes out at the end of the year on Xbox One: will it also arrive on Series X?

Share it:

Coinciding with the latest technical review of Gears 5 on the Xbox Series X, The Coalition has confirmed that Gears Tactics will arrive at the end of the year on consoles.

After discussing the graphic improvements that will characterize the nextgen version of Gears 5, the authors of the Canadian software house linked to Xbox Game Studios took advantage of the media showcase offered by the digital themed event Unreal Engine to specify that "Gears Tactics will arrive on Xbox later this year".

Citing the Xbox platform in a generic way, the representatives of The Coalition thus feed the hope of the fans for the arrival of the strategic spin-off of Gears of War both on Xbox One and on Xbox Series X, in the latter case with an important graphic update and optimizations to be used for free (thanks to the immediate entry into the Game Pass and allo Series X Smart Delivery) on the future console of the Redmond house that we remember to be destined to arrive on the market at the end of 2020.

However, a clarification on the possible development of a nextgen version of Gears Tactics could be received during the Xbox Series X event of July 23 or during the rich pre-show with announcements and World Premiere.