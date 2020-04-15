Gears Tactics and other games coming to Xbox Game Pass in April

Share it:

Although it is evident that the great protagonist of this new batch of games that will reach Xbox Game Pass is Gears Tactics, it is not the only great title that will find those players who want to discover new experiences these days of confinement.

Microsoft has just announced new titles that will be added to the subscription service this April, in the coming days. As always, these are games that will reach both Xbox One and PC, even with more than one title that will only reach compatible, such as Gears Tactics itself.

In this way, we will not only be able to enjoy this expected spin off of the Gears of War saga (or Gears, from the last numbered installment), which will invite us to enjoy its universe from the perspective of a completely new genre, but also of great experiences that lovers of independent titles will appreciate. Then we leave you with the lists by platform and with the corresponding release dates.

Xbox One Games

The Long Dark – April 16

Roboto Cat – (Day 1 with Xbox Game Pass) – April 21

Deliver Us The Moon – (Day 1 with Xbox Game Pass) – April 23

HyperDot – April 30

Levelhead – (Day 1 with Xbox Game Pass) – April 30

PC games

Gears Tactics – (Day 1 with Xbox Game Pass) – April 28

Deliver Us The Moon – (Day 1 with Xbox Game Pass)

Roboto Cat – (Day 1 with Xbox Game Pass)

Hyperdot

Levelhead – (Day 1 with Xbox Game Pass)

The Long Dark

Machinarium

As you can see in the images in a more graphic way, Machinarium is the other title that will come to the service exclusively for PC. And it makes a lot of sense, since it is a classic style graphic adventure (but at the same time very original and different) that, on the other hand, you should not miss the opportunity to enjoy.