Gears 5: Operation 4 Brothers in Arms sees the return of a famous character

Microsoft and The Coalition have announced Operation 4 of Gears 5, entitled Brothers in Arms, which follows the arrival of Operation 3 Gridiron by a few months. The new season of content will be available from July 14, along with an old acquaintance of the Delta team.

We obviously refer to Dom, which will return to being playable in multiplayer, this however is currently the only thing we know about Operation 4, as the developers have not yet announced exactly the contents of the package available from July 14 on Xbox One PC.

The Coalition is continuing on actively support Gears 5 with new content and according to what emerged in recent months, the study would also be working on a next-gen upgrade for Xbox Series X that will optimize the technical sector of the game for the new console.

Will we know more about it on July 23, during the presentation event of the Xbox Series X games? Many people are also expecting a Gears 6 teaser (never officially announced), however, it seems unlikely that Microsoft could throw the new Gears into the fire, so it is certain that the fans of the series would be enormously happy.