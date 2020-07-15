Gears 5 on Xbox Series X: technical study on July 16 during Inside Unreal

Share it:

On July 16 at 20:00 (Italian time) The Coalition will be the protagonist of the new episode of the show Inside Unreal and for the occasion it will show in action Gears 5 on Xbox Series X, revealing details on the technical sector of the next-gen update.

According to what reported by the event program, the study will show the news related to the facial animation system, lighting, Dynamic Character Rigs, streaming of levels and other technical insights on the version of Gears 5 optimized for Xbox Series X. Technical directors Mike Rayner, Colin Penty and David Coleman were present, as well as The Coalition Community Manager Vic Brodin and the Level Designer Nick Christiani. During the live there will also be space for Gears Tactics on PC, with an in-depth analysis also in this case related to the graphics sector.

Inside Unreal will be broadcast on the Unreal Engine Twitch channel, an appointment scheduled for Thursday 16 July at 20:00 Italian time, an important opportunity for see Gears 5 in action on Xbox Series X and discover all the secrets related to the improvements made on Next-Gen, it is not excluded that the game may return to show itself also next week during the Inside Xbox show on 23 July.