Gears 5 on Xbox Series X: 4K and 60fps among the features of the game on next-gen

July 16, 2020
During a live Twitch, The Coalition showed its audience what the technical improvements of Gears 5 on the Xbox Series X will be, since the game will be part of the titles that will receive a free upgrade thanks to the function called Smart Delivery.

Among the main features of the game on Xbox Series X we find full support for 4K resolution and ai 60 frames per second even in the video clips (remember that on One X the cutscenes were running at 30fps) and, according to the words of the developers, the aim is to 120fps exclusively in online multiplayer mode. As for the graphics quality, an upgrade has been promised that will not make you regret the PC version with all the graphics options set to Ultra and, indeed, it seems that the game can do even better thanks to improved shadows, lighting global and in real time and 50% of additional particle effects, which will make the explosions even more engaging. All of this is obviously accompanied by high definition textures, an increased depth of field, different post processing effects (bloom lens flare, light shafts and highs) as well as additional effects that will give the game a higher gear from a technical point of view.

Before leaving you to some screens captured by the famous Shinobi insider that show the main features of the shooter, we remind you that Gears Tactics will also receive similar treatment on the next generation Microsoft console.

