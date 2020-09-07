Gears 5, news coming? The Steam database mentions an expansion

Share it:

As discovered by the Twitter user known as TerryHB_, with the latest update of Steam’s internal database, the managers of Valve’s digital store have indexed a mysterious Gears 5 add-on.

In the section of the Steam database that catalogs all the contents related to The Coalition’s third-person shooter, the new index appeared from 3 September last. “Gears 5 – DLC (1415070) Depot”, a terminology that should suggest the imminent announcement of an expansion by Canadian developers related to Xbox Game Studios.

The new entry in the Steam database could also concern the probable addition on PC of the graphical improvements expected for Gears 5 on Xbox Series X with the arrival on the market of the next home console from Microsoft.

The Coalition team, on the other hand, has already expressed the desire to “overcome” the current Ultra graphics setting of Gears 5 on PC on the Xbox Series X through improvements that will pass, for example, for some more defined shadows, a’global lighting managed in real time and explosions made even more spectacular by the addition of a further one 50% particle effects. The dream of the fans, however, is to witness the reveal of an expansion that knows how to expand the narrative plot of the Gears 5 main campaign with new missions to be carried out both alone and in a cooperative.