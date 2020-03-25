Entertainment

Gears 5: Detailed Operation 3, with new game modes, maps and much more

March 25, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Microsoft and The Coalition have already made it clear that they will continue to support Gears 5. And also, the roadmap included content that is completely free. This is the case of Operations, which little by little are reaching the title.

Now, everything that Operation 3 will contribute has been revealed, which will be called Gridiron, and which will add a lot of content to the multiplayer mode. To start, you can take a look at the official trailer that has been published for the occasion.

In any case, Operation 3 bears the same name as the big news in the expansion: Gridiron. This is a new gameplay with "Capture the Flag" style in which our objective is to capture a neutral flag and keep it in enemy territory for five seconds. However, the update will also include recurring characters such as Augustus Cole, Clayton Carmine, Queen Myrrah, and Theron Guard.

And to all that, we also have to add new maps, cosmetics and achievements of all kinds. On the other hand, it has been confirmed that this Operation 3: Gridiron will be released on March 31, 2020. Remember that Gears 5 is available on both Xbox One and PC (Windows 10). And we insist that it will be completely free content.

In addition, Xbox Game Pass (or Ultimate) users can enjoy both the game and this content without having to own the game. Obviously, Operation 3 will not be the last to reach the title.

Speaking equally of Gears 5 but focusing on other hot topics, it was recently revealed that the game will have a number of dramatic improvements when we play it on Xbox Series X via backwards compatibility. Again, this improved edition will be free if we already have the original (or the Pass account we were referring to).

