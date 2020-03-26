Gearbox co-founder Landon Montgomery dies

Share it:

The Gearbox Software studio has released a statement reporting the death of one of the organization's founders and mainstays, Landon Montgomery.

We are devastated to learn that one of our co-founders, Landon Montgomery, has died today. In our early years, Landon played a great role in helping others find a way. We will always be grateful and will remember you for being a part of our lives. During these hard moments our thoughts, support and affection are with those who were close to him.

The developer was director and producer of projects like Half-Life: Opposing Force, James Bond: Nightfire and Brothers in Arms, he also oversaw the studio's work on franchises like Halo, Borderlands and Half-Life.

At the time of his death he worked as a producer at Nvidia after having gone through studios like Bethesda, where he was an artist and level desasaplander in several installments of The Elder Scrolls saga; as well as at Daybreak Games, where he worked on H1Z1.

Montgomery founded Gearbox in 1999 with other members of the defunct Rebel Boat Rocker such as Randy Pitchford, Brian Martel, Stephen Bahl, and Rob Heironimus. Since then he had dedicated his entire life to video game development until this fateful moment. The causes of his death have not yet transpired.

His colleagues, other developers and gamers around the world mourn his loss and remember the great achievements he had made during a decades-long long career devoted to his great passion.