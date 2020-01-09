GDC Choice Awards 2020: Death Stranding leads the list of nominated games

From the pages of their official website, the organizers of the Game Developers Conference 2020 announce the list of games nominated for the awards of the GDC Choice Awards 2020, the ceremony to be held in mid-March in San Francisco to celebrate the best games of the year. just spent.
Leading the list of nominated games is Death Stranding, with seven citations for as many award categories, including the one for winning the prestigious Game of the Year.
Among the other titles that will compete for Hideo Kojima's blockbuster the title of GOTY we find the surprising Outer Wilds is Untitled Goose Game, in addition to the inevitable Sekiro Shadows Die Twice and Control. But let's go in order and find out what videogames are nominated to conquer the statuettes of GDC Choice Awards 2020:
BEST AUDIO
- Death Stranding
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Control
- Untitled Goose Game
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Honorable mentions: Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer featuring the Legend of Zelda, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Disco Elysium, Ape Out, Outer Wilds
BEST DEBUT
- ZA / UM
- Mobius Digital
- William Chyr Studios
- Foam Sword Games
- Chance Agency
BEST DESIGN
- Baba Is You
- Outer Wilds
- Death Stranding
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Untitled Goose Game
- Honorable mentions: Disco Elysium, Control, Apex Legends, The Outer Worlds, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Luigi's Mansion 3
INNOVATION AWARD
- Untitled Goose Game
- Elysium disc
- Baba Is You
- Death Stranding
- Outer Wilds
- Honorable mention: Control, Hypnospace Outlaw, Kind Words, Ring Fit Adventure, Wattam
BEST MOBILE GAME
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- What the Golf?
- Grindstone
- Sky: Children of the Light
- Call of Duty: Mobile
- Honorable mentions: Mutation, Assemble with Care, Pilgrims, Archero, Card of Darkness, Mini Motorways
BEST NARRATIVE
- Elysium disc
- Control
- Death Stranding
- The Outer Worlds
- Outer Wilds
- Honorable mention: Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, A Plague Tale: Innocence, Heaven's Vault, Mutation, Telling Lies
BEST TECHNOLOGY
- Death Stranding
- Control
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Apex Legends
- Noita
- Honorable mention: Gears 5, Resident Evil 2, Manifold Garden, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, The Outer Worlds, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Outer Wilds
BEST VISUAL ART
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Elysium disc
- Honorable mention: Outer Wilds, Untitled Goose Game, The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, Luigi's Mansion 3, Void Bastards
BEST VR / AR GAME
- Vader Immortal
- Blood & Truth
- Asgard's Wrath
- Boneworks
- Pistol Whip
- Honorable mention: You will find Saves the Universe, Falcon Age, Ghost Giant, Vacation Simulator, Stormland
GAME OF THE YEAR
- Death Stranding
- Control
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Untitled Goose Game
- Outer Wilds
- Honorable mentions: Disco Elysium, The Outer Worlds, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Apex Legends
The award ceremony of the GDC 2020 Choice Awards is scheduled for Wednesday evening March 18 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.
