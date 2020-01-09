GDC Choice Awards 2020: Death Stranding leads the list of nominated games

Share it:

From the pages of their official website, the organizers of the Game Developers Conference 2020 announce the list of games nominated for the awards of the GDC Choice Awards 2020, the ceremony to be held in mid-March in San Francisco to celebrate the best games of the year. just spent.

Leading the list of nominated games is Death Stranding, with seven citations for as many award categories, including the one for winning the prestigious Game of the Year.

Among the other titles that will compete for Hideo Kojima's blockbuster the title of GOTY we find the surprising Outer Wilds is Untitled Goose Game, in addition to the inevitable Sekiro Shadows Die Twice and Control. But let's go in order and find out what videogames are nominated to conquer the statuettes of GDC Choice Awards 2020:

BEST AUDIO

Death Stranding

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Control

Untitled Goose Game

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Honorable mentions: Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer featuring the Legend of Zelda, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Disco Elysium, Ape Out, Outer Wilds

BEST DEBUT

ZA / UM

Mobius Digital

William Chyr Studios

Foam Sword Games

Chance Agency

BEST DESIGN

Baba Is You

Outer Wilds

Death Stranding

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Untitled Goose Game

Honorable mentions: Disco Elysium, Control, Apex Legends, The Outer Worlds, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Luigi's Mansion 3

INNOVATION AWARD

Untitled Goose Game

Elysium disc

Baba Is You

Death Stranding

Outer Wilds

Honorable mention: Control, Hypnospace Outlaw, Kind Words, Ring Fit Adventure, Wattam

BEST MOBILE GAME

Sayonara Wild Hearts

What the Golf?

Grindstone

Sky: Children of the Light

Call of Duty: Mobile

Honorable mentions: Mutation, Assemble with Care, Pilgrims, Archero, Card of Darkness, Mini Motorways

BEST NARRATIVE

Elysium disc

Control

Death Stranding

The Outer Worlds

Outer Wilds

Honorable mention: Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, A Plague Tale: Innocence, Heaven's Vault, Mutation, Telling Lies

BEST TECHNOLOGY

Death Stranding

Control

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Apex Legends

Noita

Honorable mention: Gears 5, Resident Evil 2, Manifold Garden, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, The Outer Worlds, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Outer Wilds

BEST VISUAL ART

Control

Death Stranding

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Elysium disc

Honorable mention: Outer Wilds, Untitled Goose Game, The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, Luigi's Mansion 3, Void Bastards

BEST VR / AR GAME

Vader Immortal

Blood & Truth

Asgard's Wrath

Boneworks

Pistol Whip

Honorable mention: You will find Saves the Universe, Falcon Age, Ghost Giant, Vacation Simulator, Stormland

GAME OF THE YEAR

Death Stranding

Control

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Untitled Goose Game

Outer Wilds

Honorable mentions: Disco Elysium, The Outer Worlds, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Apex Legends

The award ceremony of the GDC 2020 Choice Awards is scheduled for Wednesday evening March 18 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.