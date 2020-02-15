GDC 2020: security measures and risk holdings for Coronavirus

Share it:

The recent Coronovirus epidemic, called COVID19, is conditioning a series of conferences and events around the world. Also there Game Developers Conference 2020 scheduled in San Francisco issued an official statement to define the situation.

COVID19 it is inevitably impacting some of the most important events related to the world of consumer electronics and gaming. After the recent cancellation of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, ​​GDC 2020 also closely monitors the situation. As stated in the official note, the virus will prevent most Chinese developers from participating in the GDC: the organizers have indicated a series of security restrictions imposed by the United States government that have forced exhibitors based in China to cancel their presence or to send American personnel to manage their stands.

GDC said that "about 10" of the 550 participating companies are currently experiencing problems. Likewise, participants from the most at-risk areas of China will not be able to attend the event. The organizers quantified a percentage of 2% of the total participation. The Moscone Center that will host the event will be subjected to further public hygiene procedures: stations will be installed to disinfect hands, as well as sprayers of electrostatic disinfectants. Controllers, headsets and VR helmets will be disinfected frequently. Hotels that collaborate with GDC will also need to ensure health security measures.