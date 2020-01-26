GDC 2020: Developers are more interested in PC, PS5 and Switch than Xbox Series X

Share it:

As always happens before the start of the Games Developers Conference, which this year is scheduled for March 16-20 in San Francisco, the organizers conducted a survey among the developers, or the absolute protagonists of the expected event.

Among other things, insiders have been called in vote on the platform on which they are most interested in working. It emerged that as many as 50% of the voters want to develop on PC, a result that is not surprising given the accessibility of the platform. Great interest also for the future PlayStation 5, which attracted the attention of 38% of the developers, and Nintendo Switch, which instead received 37% of the preferences. Mobile devices (34%), Virtual Reality viewers (27%) and the other next-gen console coming out at Christmas 2020, Xbox Series X, followed a short distance away, which aroused the interest of 25% of the developers. Even more behind Google Stadia, which garnered 19% of the votes. In the shared image at the bottom of this news you can view the results of the survey in detail.

Among the viewers for virtual reality, the one that is piquing the greatest interest of the employees is Oculus Quest (39%), followed by Valve Index (22%), Oculus Rift (21%), PlaySTation VR (18%) and HTC Vive (16%). Against Google Stadia, Mountain View's cloud gaming service, there is a lot of distrust among developers. Only 11% of them are convinced that it will be successful, while 33% believe it will be a failure, 36% have expressed themselves with a "maybe" and 20% have no idea. What do you think about it?