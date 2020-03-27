Gavin Leatherwood and the 'Sabrina' makeup tutorial

Share it:

These days of confinement we need tasks that take us away from the transitory madness that we all live. One of these, in addition to seeing all the content of platforms such as Netflix or HBO, could be learning to put on makeup, or at least play with it, without a doubt an excellent way to get creative as the quarantine progresses. And it seems that some of our companies have found a lot of fun in this sector celebrities favorites, as is the case of Gavin Leatherwood, one of the protagonists of 'The chilling adventures of Sabrina', who has become the latest celebrity to show his ability with makeup.

As Just Jared Jr. noted, Gavin just released a full makeup tutorial on the YouTube channel of his sister Chloe Kiana Leatherwood. She has trusted him and has given him a very important task in the video: make up using the NYX makeup palette of the series, obviously.

Although many might think otherwise, including Chloe herself, Gavin performs this task. beauty Much better than we could expect, although we also do not recommend that you leave your acting career to dedicate yourself to the world of makeup, not only for him, but for us. We need to know what will happen between Nicholas and Sabrina in the fourth season of the series!

For now, if you want to see Gavin in action, you can enjoy the first three seasons of the series on Netflix right now.