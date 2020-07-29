Gattuso's fierce criticism of his managers in Napoli within days of facing Barcelona for the Champions League

Share it:

Gattuso lashed out at his players after the loss to Inter (REUTERS / Daniele Mascolo)

There is still a day to go until the end of Serie A that has already determined the Juventus as Italian soccer champion for the ninth consecutive season. Beyond a new consecration for the team of Cristiano Ronaldo and the Argentine Paulo Dybala, there is a team that has credit to say that they beat the super champion of the Calcium: he Napoli, the club that made Diego Maradona world famous, beat the Vecchia Signora in the definition of the Italy Cup and he celebrated a title again after 30 years of waiting.

A key character in the new conquest of the institution of Naples was its coach, a historian of Azzur football as Gennaro Gattuso, former Milan midfielder. But just over a month after achieving a resounding title, the present of the Neapolitan team is not the best: Due to his irregular journey in the restart of the local tournament after the stoppage due to the coronavirus, and in the absence of a date for the closing of the championship, today Napoli is out of the places that classify the international cups for the next season.

This scenario generated the anger of Gattuso, who exploded against his players after defeat against Inter, as a visitor. "We have to keep working, but perhaps at this moment we lack a little soul", said the technical director of Napoli in dialogue with the chain Sky Sport.

“To win you have to score and if you make many mistakes it costs you. We played a good game like it did in the Italian Cup. I liked the team tonight, but we made a mistake in everything we created, ”said the former world champion footballer with the Italian team at the 2006 World Cup in Germany.

Gattuso in a pause in the duel between Inter and his Napoli (REUTERS / Daniele Mascolo)

Located in the seventh position in the position table with 59 points, the chances for the Neapolitan team to qualify for the next edition of the Europa League were complicated: the Roma, who today visits Torino, is one point above and they subtract two encounters. On Saturday, Napoli will welcome Lazio, in a match that must be won to dream of getting one of the places at stake for next season.

Beyond the definition of Calcium, the team led by Gattuso has another great objective. On August 8, Italians will visit the Camp Nou to play the second leg for the round of 16 against Barcelona de Lionel Messi. After 1-1 in the San Paolo, the visiting team must win or achieve a draw with two or more goals to strike in Spain and eliminate one of the candidates to stay with Orejona.

"We have to forget what we have done, it is true that we have won a trophy, but it is already the past and I expect more from this team. We are making many mistakes, but we must think as a team, without relieving guilt and being in a bad mood. We must correct it and remember that, when we hit rock bottom six months ago, we got over it with work, commitment and the knife between our teeth"Said the coach.

