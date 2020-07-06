Gattuso commented on what Chucky Lozano lacks to adapt to the Napoli style

Governor Andrew Cuomo gave the green light to the plans after learning that the new data on the coronavirus shows a drop in all indicators. Hairdressers and businesses will open, but restaurants will still not be able to receive diners indoors. The authorities, however, reported that they will close streets to expand the capacity of the terraces.
July 6, 2020
