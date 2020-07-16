Gattai, Minoli, Agostinelli & Partners enters the Italian Esports Observatory

Share it:

Gattai, Minoli, Agostinelli & Partners, one of the most well-known and accredited law firms at national level, joins the network of the Italian Esports Observatory, the first B2B platform for networking, information and training for stakeholders in the sector.

The agreement is part of the studio's strategy to position itself authoritatively in the nascent and growing Esports market. Gattai, Minoli, Agostinelli & Partners has set up a multidisciplinary practice dedicated to Esports, made up of over twenty professionals, with the aim of provide assistance from any legal point of view to operators in the sector.

As part of this initiative, the Studio has created the publication "A Player's Journey: from the living room of the house to the virtual arenas", dedicated to main legal issues related to the Esports sector.

"We are happy to join the OIES"- comments the lawyer. Licia Garotti, partner in charge of the Law of Industrial and Intellectual Property Technologies of the Firm – "This is a fundamental element for the positioning of our firm in a very promising sector and on which we have wagered in unsuspected times.".

Thanks to this new entry, the parterre of the law firms that have embraced the OIES project has increased, thus placing itself as an important point of reference in Italy for the regulation of the sector. The legal partners of the Observatory will have a proactive approach, helping the legislator to define a better regulatory framework for Esports in Italy.

"The entrance of the Gattai, Minoli, Agostinelli & Partners law firm shows how much excitement there is in the Italian export scene – they comment Luigi Caputo and Enrico Gelfi, founders of the Observatory – The regulatory aspect is a crucial viaticum for the economic development of the Italian market. Having a study in our network so committed to research and proposing solutions will help not only the members of the OIES, but also the whole Italian movement".

The Italian Esports Observatory is a spin-off project by Sport Digital House, digital agency focused on the sports sector that develops innovative funnel marketing strategies for companies using its network of athletes and Esports teams.