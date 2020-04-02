Entertainment

Gatsu's sad childhood is taken up in an Italian Berserk fan art

April 2, 2020
Maria Rivera
Berserk isn't one of the happiest manga out there. You will remember all the first volumes of Berserk of over twenty years ago, when Gatsu found himself facing his ex-friend Grifis in a hellish scenario, and also the passage to flashback in the following chapters that showed the birth of this dark and cursed protagonist.

The baby, just born, was found under the dead mother hanged and was raised by the Gambino company. In this Berserk phase, Gatsu was raised as a warrior and was the victim of several unpleasant events, although he could count on Shizu's love, his foster mother and the woman who convinced the company to take the newborn baby with them.

A passionate Berserk-loving designer has decided to publish a fan art in the related subReddit. The Italian, signed with the nickname of UnGutsIncazzato, showed one of the sad scenes of childhood Gatsu where the child will lose his foster mother. In fact, you will remember that, around three years old, the future swordsman was forced to assist Shizu on his deathbed while suffering from the plague.

From then on the Gatsu's life changed completely and turned him into the fierce warrior we know today. Before seeing the end of his journey, however, we will have to wait a long time, since Berserk is still on break.

