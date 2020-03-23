Gatsu returns to battle with a splendid female cosplay!

Share it:

The manga universe is not naturally new to characters with a tragic, solitary past, full of misfortunes that continue to pursue the protagonist, and Gatsu of Berserk it is, without any doubt, an example. In this "hiatus" period before the next chapter, a fan of the series has decided to represent the return of Gatsu in his own way.

In fact, Berserk's series is now famous for being dotted with continuous breaks, more or less long, by the master Miura. So to ease the wait, fans often try their hand at fan art, what if and also, of course, cosplay of the main characters.

The user @kittymecha shared on his Instagram profile his personal interpretation of Gatsu, with the costume that the protagonist wore when he was still part of the Hawk Squad, a group of mercenaries led by Grifis, who sacrifices all team members to become part of the Hand of God following the Eclipse. Gatsu will survive and will begin his journey of revenge.

The post at the bottom shows how the cosplayer wanted to represent a Gatsu away from demonic forces, now instead perpetually present in its path. We also remind you that in this period of pause of the series, you can relive the story of Berserk in our special for the 30 years of the series.