Gaten Matarazzo (‘Stranger Things’) leaves the most romantic message to his girlfriend on Instagram and we die of love

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Gaten Matarazzo (‘Stranger Things’) turns two years of relationship with his girlfriend and congratulates her in the most romantic way on Instagram.

turns two years of relationship with his girlfriend and congratulates her in the most romantic way on Instagram. Everything we know about ‘Stranger Things 4’.

Our dear Ustin Stranger Things ’Dustin He showed us in the last season of the Netflix series that he is an inveterate romantic. We were still excited when we saw him sing ‘Never Ending Story’ with his beloved Susi. If watching this scene you let go of a tear, you will do it again when you see how loving it is also Gaten Matarazzo off screen The actor congratulated his girlfriend, Lizzy Yu, with the most beautiful love message on Instagram. The couple just celebrated their second anniversary and we get little hearts out of our eyes after reading the words of the kid. “I can't believe I've spent two years with this chick. I can't even remember what it feels like without having you by my side and I don't want to. I love you so much Liz. Happy Anniversary!

Gaten Matarazzo demonstrates once again how much he is in love with his girl with this statement that he accompanied with two photos. And with kiss included!

It is not the first time that the protagonist of ‘Stranger Things’ she leaves in her nets samples of affection for her partner, on her birthday she also wrote in an adorable way. The comment already has more than two million likes, one of his cast partner, Finn Wolfhard, who sent him a lot of hearts. Without a doubt, Gaten is the perfect boyfriend in and out of the series.