Gary Whitta (Rogue One) wants to write an animated movie based on Star Fox

January 14, 2020
Lisa Durant
1 Min Read
Following the fantastic Star Fox illustrations drawn by the art director of God of War, we have seen how screenwriter Gary Whitta came out to say publicly that he would love to write an animated film based on the video game franchise.

The writer of Rogue One is interested in getting this hypothetical move forward. Of course there are many previous processes to even consider the idea.

For now, the only movie on a Nintendo license that is underway is the Super Mario-based animation tape on which Illumination Entertainment, responsible for Gru, my favorite villain, The Minions and Sing! with a premiere scheduled for 2022.

The fantastic space acrobatics of Fox and his companions would give for a good action tape if the right animation style is chosen and the original material is respected. We have no doubt about that.

