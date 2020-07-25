Gary Oldman camalentico: the four most incredible transformations of the actor

Share it:

In Hollywood, it is no longer surprising in front of actors willing to undergo the most stressful physical transformations to get the best of a role: from Christian Bale and Matthew McConaughey, passing through Jake Gyllenhaal and Gary Oldman, there are many shocking transformations that we have witnessed over the years.

We want to focus on the latter for a few minutes: in fact Oldman will not have the fame of the rubber man like the dear Christian Bale, but in the course of his career on more than one occasion he has nevertheless shown a remarkable spirit of sacrifice.

The first transformation to come to mind is surely the one in Bram Stoker's famous Dracula: for Francis Ford Coppola Oldman became the old vampire giving life to an unforgettable character, exactly like the scene in which we saw him lick the blood from the razor of the "rival" Keanu Reeves.

Also disturbing is its appearance in Hannibal, a much less interesting sequel to Il Silenzio degli Innocenti in which, however, the Mason Verger Oldman's is undoubtedly the element that most remains imprinted in the mind of the spectators; unforgettable, moreover, is also the appearance of the star of Leon in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, in which we are presented with a Sirius Black proven by the years of captivity and with a scruffy and sickly appearance.

Last in chronological order was the performance that in 2018 earned Oldman the well-deserved Oscar for Best Leading Actor, or that in the role of Winston Churchill in The Darkest Hour. In which of these films did you prefer the good Gary? Do you think it is as credible as other actors of the same caliber in tests of this kind? Let us know in the comments! Oldman, meanwhile, recently cashed in on his successor's compliments as Commissioner Gordon.