Gary Dauberman will direct the reboot of 'The Mystery of Salem's Lot'

Both remakes as Stephen King They remain a great source of ideas and income for today's Hollywood. And joining both cases, almost a year ago we informed you that James Wan was going to launch a new version of Stephen King's vampire novel, 'The Mystery of Salem's Lot'. This, produced by Wan himself and New Line Cinema, had found his screenwriter in the author of 'It' and 'La Monja', and now it seems that the writer will have a double task, because it has just been known that Gary Dauberman will also direct the film.

This will be the second film given to us by the recently released filmmaker, who debuted last year with 'Annabelle Returns Home '. Dauberman already commented last summer that "I haven't seen a movie for a long, long time terrifying vampires and it's something I would love to address. It is one of my favorite books. One of the best Stephen King novels. We feel that you should have the cinematographic treatment you deserve".

In the film we will learn the story of Bean Mears, a declining writer who returns to the small town of Salems Lot with the intention of writing a book about the strange murders and disappearances related to the mysterious house of the Marsten, located on a hill from where the whole town is contemplated. But he is not the only foreigner who has come to town. With the arrival of strangers who have settled in the Marsten house, villagers begin to die and their bodies disappear under mysterious circumstances. Bean and a small group of neighbors conclude that an evil and bloodthirsty being has settled in the town.