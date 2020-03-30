Garry's Mod 2 would be in development according to its creator

Share it:

The crazy Garry's Mod For almost a decade and a half, bringing great joy to PC gamers with the unexpected creations it houses. From animation shorts to groundbreaking game modes like the Prop Hunt, almost anything is possible in Garry Newman's creation released in 2006.

Now the developer has begun to give clues about the existence of a possible Garry's Mod 2, sharing a meme on Twitter in which he implies that he is back to work.

It is possible that Newman has seen potential in a new version of his massively popular work now that Valve has released Source 2 with Half-Life: Alyx, thus offering an engine with better graphic finish and also with better physics than the iconic Source. with which the first GMod was created.

Holy shit, thanks for the support, hope you're not gonna be disappointed when you find out that gmod2 is an iOS match 3 game made in unity – Garry Newman (@garrynewman) March 29, 2020

Newman joked later thanking the support and adding "I hope nobody is disappointed when you see that gmod2 is a connect 3 game for iOS developed in Unity"

The release of a Garry's Mod 2 may usher in a new era of stupid game modes, memes, shorts, VR experiences, and endless follies that the community will take a matter of days to machine if this "sequel" finally materializes.

