Garrone, Reichardt, Garrel and Petzold

'Pinocchio', by Matteo Garrone. Was it worth going back to Carlo Collodi's classic after Walt Disney, Luigi Comencini or Roberto Benigni himself, who committed suicide, creatively speaking, by playing the puppet boy in his 2002 adaptation? Now it is Geppetto, more ad hoc role at 67 years old. The problem, of course, is not Benigni. Yes it is Garrone's aesthetic bad taste, palms when flirting with fantastic creatures. The character design of "Pinocchio", starting with the protagonist, gives grimace. It is of a bizarre feism that is not even subversive. It's just kitsch (That green-painted dwarf is Pepito Grillo! That giant snail woman leaves tons of drool in its path!). To this is added the lack of dramatic entity of the central conflict of Pinocchio, because it does not matter to be a child than a lizard. That turns the temptations into which it falls into autonomous episodes, without spinning or strength, and makes the narrative cumbersome and tiring.

'First Cow' by Kelly Reichardt. It is not his first western: it was 'Meek’s Cutoff', a return to gender in a feminist key. Perhaps that is why – for offering itself as a counter-discourse of itself – in 'First Cow' there is practically no woman, except the one that finds two skeletons that shake hands, something like a rural version of the corpses of lovers of “ I will Always Love You". Who knows if Reichardt had Rossellini's masterpiece in mind when he told this beautiful story of male friendship in an America that dreams that the American dream is shaped like a honey cake. Reichardt returns to the territory of the extraordinary "Oldjoy" with a sensitive film about solidarity and affection among men in the origins of capitalism, here represented by the exploitation of a cow that becomes the origin of all luck and all misfortune of the leading couple.

'The salt of tears', by Philippe Garrel. Earth is still spinning, but Garrel has decided to stand still. It is on your planet, that in which men continue their life in the name of love, or an idea of ​​love that makes them more cowardly but also more attractive, more loyal to their work, more loyal to their filial affections. Garrel makes a Garrel movie (black and white, impulsive love, voiceover in alternating current, a man desired by three women). Garrel prefers old-fashioned flirting before Tinder, and lives installed in the pre-Metoo era. Nothing to object, but his film seems old, anachronistic, out of time.

'Undine' by Christian Petzold. Undines are water nymphs, and their human appearance depends on whether they are in love. Love must be reciprocal and unconditional; if not, poor one who abandons them. Petzold places one of these mythological beings in contemporary Berlin, and makes her an expert in the history of the city, as if she herself was the reincarnation of that pa swampy land ’on which it was built. Petzold likes to miss his characters, to relocate them so that the archetypes they embody are resignified. His film, which does not always work at the level of its premise, is at least stimulating. A reflection on love committed, driven mad and sacrificed in times when falling in love with the old seems like a chimera.