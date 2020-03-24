Garou's Roar: One-Punch Man 129 is dedicated to the human monster

Share it:

Now from several chapters, One-Punch Man is engaged in a long narrative arc which sees heroes of the association and monsters coming from the underground face each other, in a riot of battles that have seen elements fall on both sides. And, untied by both factions, there is also the human monster Garou struggling with a clash.

In chapter 127 of One-Punch Man, the Garou's Limiter broke. This means that so far the fighter has never fought to the maximum of his strength and it is the clash with Superalloy Darkshine that makes the boy's boundless potential visible for the first time.

The battle has returned to tread the One-Punch Man boards with chapter 129 which dedicates much of the publication to the history of the S-class hero. As the battle continues with Superalloy Darkshine worried about the outcome, Garou struck him a blow that threw him through some floors of the underground complex.

After recovering and seeing Garou more fit than ever, Superalloy Darkshine begins to tremble and remember his past. Initially he was a pale-skinned, skinny boy, incapable of any sport. At fifteen, however, he began training and over time he increased his training more and more. The result was to become the muscle mass that it is today, with a very powerful body. So he goes looking for an opponent with whom he could satisfactorily clash.

However Garou is too strong and, after many years, Superalloy Darkshine has returned to feel that fear he had as a child. Upon seeing the hero's expression, Garou cannot deliver the coup de grace, feeling almost a bully. The ending of One-Punch Man 129 however, it leaves no room for a clean conclusion to the clash as Tatsumaki intervenes and wraps Superalloy Darkshine in a bubble, while Garou collapses to the ground.