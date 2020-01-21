Entertainment

Garo of One Punch Man prepares to fight in a fantastic action figure

January 21, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The production of One Punch Manfor better or for worse, it has opened its doors to the streaming market, revealing the intentions of the industry to proceed towards a new way of conceiving entertainment. The merit of this new process, however, is the result of the success of the second season of the anime.

Although with numerous errors made by Studio J.C. Staff, the second series of One Punch Man has definitely left its mark with 12 episodes in the name of epic. The big parenthesis dedicated to figure of Garoin fact, he found in the character an excellent appreciation from the fans, who positively appreciated the personality of the villain's hero-entities.

About that, OMG Studio, has created a new scale model dedicated to the character, the same that you can admire from multiple angles at the bottom of the news. Garo's action figure, with dimensions of 32 x 19 x 20 (in cm), will be available worldwide starting from the second quarter of 2020, the important figure of 181 euros, to which are added any shipping costs. However, it is already possible to pre-order the limited edition statuette on the official website, obviously while supplies last.

READ:  Which planet has the hottest atmosphere in the Solar System?

And you, instead, what do you think of this 1/6 scale model of Garo from the mammoth imaginary of One Punch Man, you like it? Let us know your opinion about it, as always, with a comment in the appropriate box at the bottom of the page.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.