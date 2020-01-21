Garo of One Punch Man prepares to fight in a fantastic action figure

Share it:

The production of One Punch Manfor better or for worse, it has opened its doors to the streaming market, revealing the intentions of the industry to proceed towards a new way of conceiving entertainment. The merit of this new process, however, is the result of the success of the second season of the anime.

Although with numerous errors made by Studio J.C. Staff, the second series of One Punch Man has definitely left its mark with 12 episodes in the name of epic. The big parenthesis dedicated to figure of Garoin fact, he found in the character an excellent appreciation from the fans, who positively appreciated the personality of the villain's hero-entities.

About that, OMG Studio, has created a new scale model dedicated to the character, the same that you can admire from multiple angles at the bottom of the news. Garo's action figure, with dimensions of 32 x 19 x 20 (in cm), will be available worldwide starting from the second quarter of 2020, the important figure of 181 euros, to which are added any shipping costs. However, it is already possible to pre-order the limited edition statuette on the official website, obviously while supplies last.

And you, instead, what do you think of this 1/6 scale model of Garo from the mammoth imaginary of One Punch Man, you like it? Let us know your opinion about it, as always, with a comment in the appropriate box at the bottom of the page.