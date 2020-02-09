Entertainment

Garo is back in action! One-Punch Man 127 stages a spectacular destructive confrontation

February 9, 2020
Maria Rivera
Garo has been one of the main antagonists of One-Punch Man for a few years now. He did not immediately appear in the manga, but he immediately won the readers' sympathies. As the plot of ONE 's manga progresses, Garo becomes more and more at the center of the work, and the chapter 127 of One-Punch Man it is almost entirely dedicated to him.

Garo he was trapped by a few chapters in the monster association prisons. After being recklessly freed from Puri Puri Prisoner, he starts attacking him by knocking him out. Only Superalloy Darkshine's intervention manages to keep the self-proclaimed monster at bay.

The chapter 127 of One-Punch Man showcases the clash between Garo and Superalloy Darkshine. The S-class hero, thanks to his powerful musculature, can resist Garo's attacks without too many problems. Once hit in the head, however, Garo wakes up: up to now he was in a dormant state and therefore did not make the most of his abilities.

The clash therefore seems to become more difficult for Superalloy Darkshine, but the hero still manages to neutralize most of the enemy's attacks. Garo is even forced to undergo a direct attack that would have been lethal for anyone else: after having seen his rib cage shattered because he was unable to deflect the attack, Garo was knocked out. However, he manages to get up again shortly thereafter. The monster has fully awakened.

READ:  The director of Birds of Prey wants to explore a romance between Poison Ivy and Harley Quinn

From another part, Saitama he regrets his cape pierced by monsters, while Flashy Flash points out that the bald man still has a way to go to become a high-level hero. While Saitama replies that he wants to show more in combat and not let him finish immediately, Genos on the surface worries about his master's clothes.

The chapter of One-Punch Man, after this intermission, returns again to focus on the battle between Garo and Superalloy Darkshine. The hero's guard is high, but Garo's speed is too fast to stop him. The human manages to use some techniques of Silver Fang and puts the antagonist in difficulty until he reaches an important point for both: the two contenders use a direct right and the impact seems to have removed the limiter on the power of Garo. It is now stronger than ever.

