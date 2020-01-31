“Garland is a heroic figure for women of his generation”

Share it:

There is nothing you like more in Hollywood than a triumphant return, the professional resurrection of a star that regains its brightness after overcoming a difficult, complicated or simply different phase. Even for a purely personal option, like the one that led to Renée Zellweger (Katy, Texas, 1969) to turn away from the spotlights, set aside stupid campaigns of half-world tabloids and focus on, as he said at the time, my best character: myself. Now, with the maturity of their 50 years and three decades of work behind their backs, what was Bridget Jones, Roxie Hart of Chicago (R. Marshall, 2002) and Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for Cold mountain (A. Minghella, 2003) undertakes a path through which the past few years have already traveled, and with different results, colleagues like Mickey Rourke or Matthew McConaughey. She does so by transforming Judy Garland into a biopic directed by the British Rupert Goold and focuses on the last London tour of the star. A portrait of some of Garland's darkest days that, paradoxically, gives us back Zellweger's talent and, as she was responsible for remembering a few days ago when picking up her fourth Golden Globe, that the end is not what counts, but The road and the work. PHOTOGRAMS chatted with the actress after the presentation of the film at the Toronto Festival and just after the ceremony on January 5.

What place does Judy Garland occupy in her career? Was it perhaps his inspiration when deciding to be an actress?

I never thought of being an actress. At least not as a girl. But I knew who Judy Garland was. It was part of my childhood, an actress with whom I had an appointment a year, with all my family, together around the TV to watch The Wizard of Oz (V. Fleming, 1939). What I regret is not having realized so far how great actress Garland was, she was one of the best.

What did you discover about Garland during the filming of Judy?

That it is one thing to be born with that mix of talents that only one person has between one million and another to navigate between the innumerable difficulties he had to overcome. Garland is not just an icon as an actress and singer. He is also a heroic figure, especially among the women of his generation.

How do you compare your experiences as an actress with those of Garland?

There is a big difference because to begin with I don't usually have such direct contact with the audience. My audience is the film crew and the other actors, a group that becomes your family, with whom you conspire and collaborate, and there is a climate of reciprocity. The director, the cinematographer, my stage partner … with them I share that private, almost secret moment, in which the magic of cinema is born. An ephemeral moment that is captured by the camera and where what is achieved is collaboration not worship. That is what I know and I think it is different. I do not know if I was born to be an actress or performer, but what I do know is that I love to live those moments and remember them as the icing on the cake of this extraordinary life that has allowed me to live.

It also sounds like a heroic being convinced to sing. He already did it in Chicago, but on that tape I was not alone …

They told me we would record on Abbey Road. And that was reason enough to say yes. But it wasn't just singing. Rupert (Goold, the director) made it clear from the beginning that he did not want an imitation of Judy Garland. I didn't want a karaoke session. We all know your songs. His thing was to take the microphone, share the brightness of the lights, put on the dress, his armor, feel what he felt when he stood in front of his audience. Conjure the essence of Judy. Find those little gems that defined her and made her so familiar and at the same time so unique.

And learn to sing already in passing?

More than learning to sing, I learned what I should not do. And I learned it by smacking. For example, that one cannot sing 28 shots of The Man That Got Away during the rehearsal, on a cold set, over and over again, and then pretend that you are able to record in the studio and give it all the next day. This is how you learn.

How long did it take you to get into Judy's skin?

I spent the order of a couple of hours a day in makeup. But I should speak in the plural because it wasn't me who found Judy Garland, we were all. The costume team, the makeup team, the choreography, the music. All those rehearsals together, try everything. The more makeup, the more prosthetic, the more choreography, the more authentic I felt that Judy under my skin because I was getting more and more away from my own person.

Beyond makeup or costumes is the physique. Garland was a small woman, much smaller than you are. How did you get that fragility?

It's funny because it's not the first time I've heard about Judy in those terms and I never saw her size, her physical fragility … What I always saw was her strength. I preferred to look at their qualities, their body language, their movements, the way they behave, become familiar with their way of being. But without understanding it as vulnerability. It was unique and that is what I tried to show. It was a life broken by public wear, but I tried to separate the two Judy.

Did you worry about being true to the story?

It's a very different responsibility than interpreting Bridget Jones. You feel you have to look for the truth in the details. And for that I dived in history, in anecdotes, in everything that has been written about Judy Garland, in her public appearances, in first-hand confidences.

And music? How much did your songs influence you?

In every shoot there is always a record, a song, that accompanies me, that sets the tone of my work. Change with each movie. Less with the Beatles, who are always important in all my work. That's why the illusion that made me record on Abbey Road. It wasn't just his music. It was Tom Petty, The Avett Brothers, Rufus Wainwright, an artist that comes to me in the same way that Judy has been able to make many people feel.

Ready to offer a concert at Carnegie Hall?

I don't get to much! But after singing in front of the audience during filming, the bug struck me. It is a rush of adrenaline. Give me a few years and we'll talk.

A rush like that of the Golden Globes?

What I said when I went on stage was from the heart. It was amazing to see me there again, with the Golden Globe in my hand, 17 years later. The fourth Golden Globe surrounded by a group of actresses who could not be better and whom I have admired all my life! And best of all, I felt as if time had not passed. The only bitter note is that I have family in Australia and it breaks my heart to see what is happening there. My only hope is that this tragedy will help us pay more attention to what is happening with the environment. Let us think about the planet.

It is an experience that he lived first hand during the fires in Malibu last year.

Right. I lived five forced evacuations in the course of six weeks. The force of wind and fire is unimaginable at that time. And the strength that firefighters have fighting something that seems unstoppable. They do deserve all our respect and gratitude.

From the stage of the Golden Globes she also spoke of gratitude, in this case to those who convinced her to shoot Judy.

It has been a gift that I have received to celebrate the life of one of the great icons of our time.

Is there a favorite Judy Garland in your repertoire?

Yes the subject Battle Hymn of the Republic with which he closed his television program in tribute to President Kennedy after his murder. If you have never seen that interpretation, you have to look for it because it is another level. I get excited just thinking about it. He had lost a friend with Kennedy's death and notes his anger and sadness. It's an ugly, sordid and deep moment where you can see what made Judy someone extraordinary.

And the Golden Globe? Is this your favorite? The key to a new Oscar?

I dont know. For now I have taken it home and we will see what place it occupies. We will see it.