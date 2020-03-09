'Gargoyles': revival of the mythical series underway?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The 90s were perhaps a Golden Age for the new Disney animated series: 'Chip and Chop Rescuers', 'Adventurers of the Air', 'The Courtyard Band', 'Pepper Ann' or 'The Darkwing Duck' They are just some of those series that accompanied us as a child to a whole generation. And, among all of them, one stands out, especially for its perfect mix between adventures and a darker tone, quite strange in a Disney series: 'Gargoyles'.

Released in 1994, it introduced us to a series of gargoyles that came back to life after hundreds of years trapped in stone. In fact, these mythological beings helped humans in the past, but they were betrayed. In today's New York, they are awakened by David Xanatos, a millionaire from Manhattan. 'Gargoyles' has become a cult series over time and many rumors about a possible reboot have been fluttering on the internet for years. But now it seems that, at last, they will come true.

The series had 77 episodes and became one of the most watched series on the Disney Channel. Now, thanks to Disney +, a revival could be closer than we thought. In recent years there were rumors of a possible adaptation to real action, with Jordan Peele behind. But we haven't heard from that rumor again. What could come to us is a revival of the animated series, since Beau DeMayo, the screenwriter of the upcoming Marvel series 'Moon Knight', is interested in doing something about it

"I'm probably more excited to see 'Gargoyles' on Disney + than for any other series. I would have to ask to see if anything can be done. I think Jordan Peele was out there."