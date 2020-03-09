Entertainment

'Gargoyles': revival of the mythical series underway?

March 9, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

The 90s were perhaps a Golden Age for the new Disney animated series: 'Chip and Chop Rescuers', 'Adventurers of the Air', 'The Courtyard Band', 'Pepper Ann' or 'The Darkwing Duck' They are just some of those series that accompanied us as a child to a whole generation. And, among all of them, one stands out, especially for its perfect mix between adventures and a darker tone, quite strange in a Disney series: 'Gargoyles'.

Released in 1994, it introduced us to a series of gargoyles that came back to life after hundreds of years trapped in stone. In fact, these mythological beings helped humans in the past, but they were betrayed. In today's New York, they are awakened by David Xanatos, a millionaire from Manhattan. 'Gargoyles' has become a cult series over time and many rumors about a possible reboot have been fluttering on the internet for years. But now it seems that, at last, they will come true.

READ:  GAME OF THRONES: NATHALIE EMMANUEL ADMITS THAT THERE SHOULD HAVE BEEN MORE DIVERSITY

The series had 77 episodes and became one of the most watched series on the Disney Channel. Now, thanks to Disney +, a revival could be closer than we thought. In recent years there were rumors of a possible adaptation to real action, with Jordan Peele behind. But we haven't heard from that rumor again. What could come to us is a revival of the animated series, since Beau DeMayo, the screenwriter of the upcoming Marvel series 'Moon Knight', is interested in doing something about it

"I'm probably more excited to see 'Gargoyles' on Disney + than for any other series. I would have to ask to see if anything can be done. I think Jordan Peele was out there."

Figure Funko Pop! Goliath - Disney Gargoyles

Funko

Figure Funko Pop! Goliath – Disney Gargoyles

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.