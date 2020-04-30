Gareth Evans reveals the ideas he had to direct the Deathstroke film

Share it:

Perhaps one of the things action movies should most regret is that negotiations never went ahead to have Gareth Evans in command of a movie. Deathstroke In solitary. The director of The Raid would have been perfect for commanding a story with this hitman.

The director wanted to talk to Yahoo Movies UK about this project to which he was linked in 2017, now that he is promoting the series Gangs of London, recently released in the UK.

"I was pretty excited and excited about Deathstroke at the time, when I was introduced to it. I stayed with them and we talked about it, it was linked to the project at a certain point"

In the Justice League credits we saw Joe Manganiello making his first appearance as Slade Wilson in what looked like it was going to be the start of an organization that stood up to DC superheroes.

"I have spoken to Joe Manganiello, who was to star in the movie as Deathstroke. I spoke to him a while back and we both regretted the fact that it never came true. But yeah, I don't have much more than this lately"

The director said he had plans for something that would serve as the foundation for a story. He wanted to tell the origins of the character in a movie that he thinks should have lasted 100 or 110 minutes at most, no more than two hours.

"Back then I was massively influenced by cinema noir coming out of South Korea, so that's what I put forward. I was convinced that these movies are amazing: the texture, the color tones, the aggressiveness, everything was super interesting to use in a Deathstroke story"

He went on to admit that he is not a huge fan of comics, but there is something that interests him about Deathstroke in particular. He claims that he read enough comics when he was going to direct the film, but not enough to make veteran fans happy.

