 Gareth Evans had "gut" ideas for the Deathstroke movie

One of the various projects that rang out years ago was the development of a movie dedicated to the villain Deathstroke, from the director Gareth evans ("Murderous Raid" / "The Raid"), which is also combined with those plans that were to place Deathstroke as the villain of the Batman solo film that Ben Affleck was preparing at the time, as director and leading actor.

Yahoo! has had the opportunity to speak with Evans during the promotion of his series Gangs of London and revealed some details on how he planned to tackle his solo Deathstroke movie, which was to be starring Joe Manganiello after having seen him in that post-credit scene from "League of Justice" in 2017. As you already commented in the past, Korean noir-cut movies were going to be a big influence on the movie:

At the time, I was very influenced by the noir movies that came out of South KoreaSo that was my argument. These films are incredible: the texture and tones of the colors, their strength and aggressiveness are very interesting to tell the story of Deathstroke. I'll be the first to admit, I'm not a huge fan of comics or superheroes, but something about Deathstroke interested me. I did some reading, not enough to make the fans really happy, but I tried to consume as much as I could in the time I was on it, for a while. I've spoken to Joe Manganiello, who was involved in starring as Deathstroke. I spoke to him a while ago, and we both regret that it didn't happen. But yeah, I really don't have much more to say about that, in terms of nothing happening lately.

Evans is clear that he wanted to tell an origin story not exceeding two hours in duration.

The plan was, I wanted to tell something that was a simple story, that it was a kind of origin of that character. Something that felt like I could have about 100 or 110 minutes long, at most, so as not to exceed the two-hour period. We had some pretty daring ideas that could have been very visceral and very funny. (…) I thought we could do something quite Shakespearean, in terms of how he loses his eye, and how he creates himself as the character he is. We had ideas of the type of style that we would have chosen, that would have married some of the more realistic styles that I have, but then for the world that is there, it would allow me be a little bit more flamboyant and a little bit more stylish. We could have taken him to some really interesting areas.

The filmmaker comments that he is still interested in the project, but it does not seem that this project is part of the studio's immediate future, but he also acknowledges that it was not a project they worked on too much. In fact reveals that they only had a few phone conversations.

But, yeah, I don't know. Who knows? They could come back again in five or ten years, you never know. I don't know what exactly happened. I think there could have been a personnel change, as is the case in much of the larger US studios. I think that project stopped being a priority for them. Actually never had two or three phone calls. I've never heard anything since, so I figured that project was in the background somewhere, or that someone else might be doing it.

Joe Mangiello always commented on his enthusiasm for telling the story of Deathstroke's past. For part of 2018 they were working on the film, but that summer we discovered that Gareth Evans was going to embark on other projects before, and already in October 2018 Evans himself revealed that the project was paralyzed,

Currently, the future of Deathstroke in the cinema is completely up in the air, and everything could happen from him, including that the Matt Reeves Batman trilogy ends up using the villain in a few years.

