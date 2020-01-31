Gareth Bale stays off Zidane's list for the Madrid derby

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Belgian Eden Hazard, the Welshman Gareth Bale and the Brazilian Rodrygo, are the great absences of the call facilitated by Zinedine Zidane for the Madrid derby against Atlético de Madrid, for which he also discards Nacho Fernández and Brahim Díaz and cannot count for injury with Marco Asensio and Mariano Díaz.

🚨 LAST HOUR | Gareth Bale, Hazard, Brahim and Rodrygo remain out of Zidane's list for the derby against Atletico

Informs @javiherraez – Sports Carousel (@carrusel) January 31, 2020

Zidane does not risk Hazard, who after two months away from the playing fields completed the last two training sessions with the group hurrying their options to return in the derby. The return of the Belgian star will have to wait a few days and will take place in Copa del Rey, before the Real Sociedad, or on the next league day.

The Madrid coach sends a clear message to Bale, in perfect condition to play and out of the call. The last physical mishap of the Welshman took place in Copa del Rey, with a slight sprained ankle in Salamanca that prevented him from playing last league day and the eighth of the copera competition. His loss to Atlético is by technical decision of Zidane.

After leaving the Brazilian Militao out in the Cup, he returns and it's up to Nacho Fernández to get out of the citation. Along with Militao, the returns of Casemiro, Luka Modric or Isco Alarcón, which received rest, are new with respect to Copa. The French coach had to choose between Brazilians Vinicius and Rodrigo and opted for the first after his goal in La Romareda.

The list of summoned is made up of: Courtois, Areola, Diego Altube, Carvajal, Militão, Sergio Ramos, Varane, Marcelo, Mendy, Casemiro, Fede Valverde, Kroos, Modric, James, Isco, Lucas Vázquez, Vinicius, Benzema and Jovic.