Gareth Bale remembers his best moment in the Champions … and he is not his Chilean in the final

Real Madrid footballer Gareth Bale He assured in an interview with the British chain BT Sport that the confinement in Spain is "quite strict", but that you have to "make sacrifices" to overcome this world crisis.

In addition, the Welshman recalled what his Champions League favorite and stayed with the Tenth that Real Madrid conquered in Lisbon against Atlético de Madrid, in which the Welshman scored 2-1.

"It was my first time. The feeling of lift that trophy It is unique and how we earn it. Still, it's not easy to keep one. The one we won in Cardiff was also special, because I won at home. Then there is the Thirteenth in Kiev, for the goal I scored. If I have to choose, it would be La Décima '.

Work at home

"We cannot go out or walk or play sports," said the Welsh attacker, who has been confined for six weeks training at home. It is quite strict, but It is the best for everyone. "We understand that these sacrifices are necessary."

"They have sent us routines to do in the gym, running, weights, exercises to make sure you're still at the best level. We try to be in the best shape possible in case we have to return for the remainder of the season, "said the footballer.

