Gareth Bale and Luka Jovic, off the list of Zidane for the match against Levante

Zinedine Zidane, Real Madrid coach, said the Belgian Eden Hazard is "prepared" to play the big games that come before the Manchester City in Champions League and Barcelona in LaLiga Santander, after their good physical preparation in a return that delayed until the right time.

"There is no plan with Hazard because he has had two or three weeks of intensive workouts, doing all the physical and technical. He is ready and now this final stretch he wants to be with us and play. He's prepared"Zidane told a press conference.

The French coach has all his staff for a key moment of the season, except for the injured Marco Asensio and Mariano Díaz They are one step back. Although he said that in his head "there is only the match against Levante", he defended the good preparation so that he did not repeat what he experienced last year, when Real Madrid threw his entire season on the ground in a fateful week.

The final stretch

"Now the most complicated is coming, each game will be even more difficult because we reach the end of the season and we know the importance of what we play and the points that are at stake. We know we can still improve yet, "he added.

In Levante Zidane expects a "complicated" match against an opponent who has signed in his stadium 20 of his 29 points. "It is a fact that shows the game that we are going to have at home," he warned. Despite being aware of the penalty and being able to have consequences in the classic, the Madrid coach confessed that he will not measure with Ferland Mendy. "All players before playing know when they are ready, but the player has to play without thinking about what will happen and I as a coach do not look at that much."

"I see Sergio Ramos well"

He showed no concern Zidane about the situation of Bouquets, convinced that he will renew with Real Madrid. "I always want Sergio with me, I see him well." Nor with the loss of defensive security in the last meetings of his team.

"I'm not worried, all it means is that the last three games we did a little worse. Our duty is to give one hundred percent, not to risk because being well defensively is very important for us because with the ball we have many resources and possibilities to harm the rival, "he analyzed.