Gareth Bale and his wife donate half a million pounds to the University Hospital of Wales

Gareth Bale and his wife, Emma Rhys-Joneshave donated half a million pounds to the University Hospital of Wales for the fight against the coronavirus. This has been made public by the health center itself, which has thanked the "huge" donation made by the couple.

The Real Madrid footballer has also sent a video to the National Health Service of the United Kingdom (NHS) in which he thanked "the incredible work" that they are carrying out in the fight against the pandemic.

In the UK there are already more than 129,000 infected with coronavirus and 17,336 dead with the disease, according to the latest figures. The money donated by the Welshman will go to the purchase of medical supplies to combat the pandemic.

Len Richards, Executive Director of The Cardiff and Vale Health Charity has thanked the donation: "I would like to give Gareth, Emma and their family a huge thank you for this fantastic donation. It is very moving to know that they have chosen to return something to their local hospital to thank them for the services they, their family and their friends have received, as well as Acknowledge all the hard work that is being done in our hospitals at this very difficult time. I would also like to say that gestures like this are a sign of the enormous work that our clinic and other colleagues do every day. Thank you very much. "