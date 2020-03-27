García Cortina: "Possibly I passed the coronavirus and then I won in Paris Nice"

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

"It was a very good, prestigious stage. I had arrived with little expectation in Paris Nice because came from being badPossibly with the coronavirus, I was ill for a week and trained for two weeks. I only went to help the team, without personal objective, and in the end I won a very important stage ", Cortina told EFE from his home in Asturias, where he complies with the quarantine.

The pandemic cut a form of fitness suitable for the cyclist from Gijón, after being in all the stage finals of Paris Nice fighting with the best sprinters of the race, with a second place included.

"Yes, it was very good, at least I left the Paris Nice With a stage win, something that is difficult to achieve, in that sense very calm. Now it's time to keep working for when the season resumes and to see if we get back in shape, because now the motivation is different with the roller, it costs much more to train. "

Paris-Nice controversy

García Cortina tells EFE the moments of doubt and some tension that were lived in the French race before the suspension. "It was not that there was fear, but the sensations and the environment were different, because you noticed that there was uncertainty In the teams, you didn't know if you were going to be able to go home to see your family or if you were going to have to stay there to quarantine. "

Once at home, García Cortina introduced in the debate of the cycling world the proposal to make a great round joining the Tour, Giro and Vuelta. From a conversation with his girlfriend to a debated idea.

"Yes, I said it a bit jokingly, I thought about it at home talking to my girlfriend. I thought it was an interesting idea and I put it on twitter and it is not crazy because there is a problem calendar as the one that there is to make a turn uniting the big beams would be very nice, hopefully it was done ".

"A lot of roll"

At the moment García Cortina is training at home, with ups and downs of motivation, since he considers the absence of competition and uncertainty for knowing when the squad will return to the roads.

"I spent the quarantine training with a lot of roller and a lot of gymnasticsBut the truth is that the head is beginning to tire. There are many days with the roller and the motivation is not the best, but it is what it is and it is necessary to pass it as it is ".

At 24, his great goals as a professional cyclist go through the classic. "My goals as a professional are the classic ones, and this year they have been canceled. Let's see what happens next year, they motivate me and they are the main motivations for me."

With the objectives of the year 2020 significantly reduced, García Cortina considers that now "cycling is the least of it". "There is nothing that happens in cycling compared to the magnitude of the health problem that has arisen, with collapsed health. We are in a fifth plane."