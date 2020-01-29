Garbiñe Muguruza, to the semifinals after defeating the Russian Pavlyuchenkova

Share it:

The Spanish-Venezuelan tennis player Garbiñe Muguruza will fight to be in the final of the Australian Open, the first 'Grand Slam' of the season, after continuing firm and moving to the semifinals on Wednesday after defeating the Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 7-5, 6-3.

In this way, Conchita Martínez's pupil confirms its improvement after a lazy 2019 with the return to the semifinals of a 'big', something that I had not achieved since I fell in Roland Garros in 2018 and that reaches for the first time in Melbourne Park.

That of Caracas knew how to handle a game locked at the beginning and in which he managed to find his best rhythm after taking a first set where he had to lift twice the 'breaks' that fit Pavlyuchenkova. That partial victory reassured him and allowed him to take his best shots to pass without problems among the four best in the tournament.

Muguruza encountered more problems than in his previous two duels against Ukrainian Elina Svitolina and Dutch Kiki Bertens, fifth and ninth favorite respectively, which dominated with relative authority. Instead, the Russian, trained by her technician Sam Sumyk, was the one forced him to go somewhat in tow in the first set, partly because of its lack of solidity with the second serve.

Thus, the Russian took advantage with a first blank break in the third game, instantly neutralized by the Hispanic-Venezuelan, who also did not miss the weakness of his rival with the second service, with which he only won a point in this set .

The number one in the world did not solve his problems to serve and his sleeve could be complicated when he gave it again to give the thirtieth favorite again a somewhat more dangerous advantage (4-3). But in a tense eighth game, Muguruza showed patience and recovered that disadvantage to continue in a match that was decanting then to his side.

The 32 of the world managed to hold on to their service and waited for a new opportunity to the rest with 6-5. Pavlyuchenko did not control the pressure of the moment and saw how the first set escaped where both they had rivaled in mistakes (16 the Hispanic-Venezuelan by 17 of the Russian).

Things did not start well either for Muguruza at the start of the second set, which began with a new break, also wasted by his opponent, and triggering the appearance of the best tennis in Caracas. This strengthened his service and with it his winning shots could appear, while Samara's could not keep up. The pupil of Conchita Martínez broke in the sixth game to get ahead on the scoreboard and no longer missed the opportunity to be in the limelight again to win a 'Grand Slam'.

For this, the champion of Roland Garros and Wimbledon will have to get rid of the Romanian Simona Halep on Thursday, precisely the player who pushed her away from the final in Paris in 2018 and that was exhibited before the Estonian Anette Kontaveit for a double 6-1.