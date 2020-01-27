Garbiñe Muguruza overwhelms Bertens and qualifies for the quarterfinals

The Hispanic-Venezuelan tennis player Garbiñe Muguruza He qualified on Monday for the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, first Grand Slam of the season, after returning to be overwhelming before another seeded as the Dutch Kiki Bertens who defeated by a double 6-3.

That of Caracas has met again with its best level in the last two games, in which it has presented its candidacy to fight for its third major. After defeating the Ukrainian with authority Elina Svitolina, fifth favorite, did not give options in the eighth to the ninth, which dispatched firmly and in just over an hour.

Great service

The double winner of Grand Slam always had control of the duel against a Bertens who could not stop his aggressiveness and suffered when his opponent played with first services. Muguruza only lost three of his 31 points with firsts and, although he lost his serve twice, he only allowed the Dutch to have four break balls.

The first came precisely in the first game of the game, which fell on the side of Wateringen. However, the Hispanic-Venezuelan he replied instantly and from there he no longer relaxed with his service in the rest of the manga. Bertens, however, added a bad sixth game full of errors and delivered his serve, key to losing the partial.

In the second, the tables were changed and it was the ninth head of the series that had to Instantly recover your lost service to stay within a game that gradually began to move towards the side of a Muguruza that began to put winning punches and that again took advantage of another erratic Bertens game in the service to break.

The pupil of Conchita Martínez He made it clear that he has improved in this campaign start in how to manage his advantages on the scoreboard and with another break he sentenced his return two years later to the quarterfinals in Melbourne, where he will measure the German Angelique Kerber or the Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, She is now trained by San Sumyk, an ex-technician from Caracas.