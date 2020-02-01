Sports

Garbiñe Muguruza loses the final against Sofia Kenin in three sets

February 1, 2020
Edie Perez
Spain's Garbiñe Muguruza stumbled in the Australian Open final against the young American Sofia Kenin 4-6, 6-2 and 6-2, in a match that slightly exceeded two hours of the match.

Nor could Muguruza put an end to the Spanish curse in Australia, a competition that never had a Spanish champion, and joined theThe best results to date harvested in Melbourne of his coach Conchita Martínez, a finalist in 1998, and Arantxa Sánchez Vicario, who stayed at the doors in 1994 and 1995.

Regarding the game, Muguruza scored the first set after executing a ‘counter-break’ in the final sigh of the set to seal an initial 6-4.

The debutante's reaction in Grand Slam's final was immediate and surprised Muguruza with a resounding 6-2 after stealing two services from Spain.

In the final assault, Muguruza pardoned a 0-40 with the 2-2 on the scoreboard, a situation that allowed Kenin to take enough confidence to break on his next opportunity and sentence for a 6-2 that culminated in exquisite tennis.

The Spanish also missed the opportunity to establish herself as the third tennis player to reach her first three ‘major’ titles on different surfaces.

Arantxa Sánchez Vicario, who lost them to Germany's Steffi Graf and France's Mary Pierce in the 1994 and 1995 tournaments, and Conchita Martínez, precisely his current coach, who fell before the Swiss Martina Hingis 1998, are the two Spaniards who until now had reached the Australian final, although they never won the title.

