Gantz's mangaka doesn't like ONE PIECE and others: what are his favorite manga?

February 29, 2020
Mangakas often appreciate each other, complimenting each other and commenting on their respective series. Many also make friends, but there seems to be an author out of the loop: Hiroya Oku, very famous for Gantz and Inuyashiki, currently working on Gigant and Gantz: E. And a sentence from the author on Twitter triggers an infinite number of questions.

In response to several tweets, Hiroya Oku revealed which manga she appreciates this week. Or rather, he answered yes or no to the names made by the many fans, especially Westerners, who asked this question. One of the most striking cases was the no to Hunter x Hunter, Yoshihiro Togashi's work published in alternate phases.

But in reality the questions have been many more, generating an infinite list of "no" versus the more limited "yes". As you can see in the tweet below, the author of Gantz replied no to the following manga: Tokyo Ghoul, Baki, The attack of the Giants, Gintama, Detective Conan, Blame, Vinland Saga and ONE PIECE.

These are the most famous names that the author has revealed not to appreciate, while the yeses have focused on four manga: Akira, Vagabond, Kingdom and Berserk. The author has not made it clear whether the answers are caused by the fact that he has never read the manga above, almost all recent and shonen, or if he is not convinced of their qualities. The fact is that the four manga that he admitted to appreciate are four very thick seinen. You are surprised at the tastes of the author of Gantz?

