Gantz: the incredible sci-fi epic of Hiroya Oku

Gantz, the manga written and drawn by Hiroya Oku published in Japan since 2000, although not so well known in Italy, in Japan it has achieved enormous success, so much so that it has become one of the most popular Seinen comics by the general public.

Numerous derivative products have been taken from the manga, including an anime series released in 2004, two live action films and some light novels.

In this article we will focus on the original work, trying to analyze the characteristic aspects that have made it famous especially at home.

The black sphere

The plot of the work has as its protagonist Kei Kurono, a young Japanese boy like many who, in an attempt to save a homeless man – moving him from the subway tracks with the help of his friend Masaru Kato – dies suddenly overwhelmed by a train. The two boys, however, instead of dying, find themselves in an apartment (from which it seems impossible to get out) inside which stands a mysterious black sphere, Gantz precisely, on whose surface appears a text capable of informing those present that their previous lives no longer exist.

The mysterious artifact thus sends the people in the room (which gradually increase in number) to perform strange hunting missions around the city – where we must kill strange beings – to accumulate as many points as possible.

The entire narrative structure, which revolves around the mystery related to the black sphere, however simple it can be extremely compelling, thanks also to the excellent rhythm management by Hiroya Okucapable of making the reader more and more curious with each new chapter.

One of the great merits of the work is in fact to maintain the level of tension always at the highest levels, thanks to a series of missions that are more and more difficult (and brutal) each time capable of cornering all the protagonists.

The absurd opponents that gradually Kei that his allies find themselves facing in the new missions, are alienating both in their way of being – in some cases even funny – and in their extremely elaborate and iconic design.

The desire to discover the mystery behind Gantz quickly becomes the primary objective of all the protagonists, who find themselves despite participating in a perverse game – where you can obviously die – and in which you can not really trust anyone. Although in the first numbers the characterization of the characters appears at times stereotyped, with the continuation of the narration we can see the great skill of the author in having wanted to give his characters a complex and multifaceted personality, starting from the same Kei. The protagonist, outlined at the beginning as a simple boy like many others, is actually depicted as an extremely selfish and mean person, who in the first place thinks only and only of his personal safeguard.

Making the protagonist very far from the classic canons of the hero has actually proved to be a winning move, capable in a certain sense of humanizing the character much more.

Kei Kurono, who in real life has never been considered a winner, in the missions of Gantz instead manages to carve out the role of leader, thanks to his unwavering willpower that pushes him every time to overcome his limits to get out alive from apparently desperate situations.

These qualities of his, however, take on a different light – in some cases disturbing – precisely in relation to his sometimes even inhuman personality; as far as the missions of Gantz bring all the participants to the limit, Kei sometimes shows a lack of almost total empathy towards the whole human race.

In fact, his only concern seems to survive, putting his ancestral need to stay alive before everything else.

Continuing in the story, however, we can later see the character evolution of the character, who finds himself in the presence of something so big that he changes his way of posing in a certain way.

The protagonist thus finds himself struggling to save himself, but also to protect his clearest affections, a detail that is reiterated above all in the final part of the manga, where the numerous mysteries remained unsolved finally find their solution.

Desperate clashes

Another peculiarity of the work is that linked to the extreme brutality of the clashes. The main characters, thanks to sophisticated technological black suits and various special weapons provided by Gantz, become able to deal with the various threats they face.

The structure of each mission, which recalls in all respects that of an action video game, provides for the assignment of a specific number of points according to the actions performed, assigning to the best of the team – once 100 points are reached – the possibility to exit the game or start again with a more powerful weapon.

Obviously, reaching the final score is far from simple, so the various protagonists find themselves repeatedly fighting with all their strength exclusively to survive.

Belonging to the genus seinen, the work does not miss any type of violent content, managing to cover every single clash with a high degree of fatalism in which no one can be truly safe.

Despite in fact through Gantz you can resurrect a fallen companion, every time a character dies you really feel a sense of unease, given by the continuous repetition of increasingly brutal and destructive clashes.

Hiroya Oku was in fact very skilled in loading the deaths of all the characters with pathos, who often find themselves out of the game in a sudden way, almost without realizing it, just as if they were in a ruthless and perverse war.

The sense of despair felt by some characters at the time of the transition is managed very well, and gives some particular sequences a strongly disturbed and at times morbid tone, able to perfectly describe the enormous degree of danger behind the missions faced by the numerous characters.

The precariousness of life thus becomes one of the main themes of the work, given that from the first pages the author is committed to reminding us how in reality our very existence is hanging by a thread, given the enormous number of dangers to which we are subjected unknowingly every day.

From this point of view, the main team that we see at work, that is, that of Tokyo – led by Kei – within which many members militate, including Masaru Kato, Joichiro Nishi, Hiroto Sakurai, Kenzo Sakata, Shion Izumi is reika, is opposed to that of Osaka, whose members focus exclusively on individualism without helping each other even in the most critical moments, thus placing the reader in front of two different ways of conceiving the game and, consequently, life itself.

Human relationships

Hiroya Oku, after being assistant to Naoki Yamamoto, an author specializing in erotic series, made his debut as a complete author with the manga HEN, always of an erotic genre, and then went on to create in 2000 Gantz. The manga, of the sci-fi genre, certainly retains the first legacy of the author, a detail that comes out for the way in which it represents all the female protagonists (almost always drawn with sinuous shapes) and for the large dose of fan service present from the beginning to the end of the manga (albeit less present towards the final part).

Once again, however, the author has been very skilled in giving even the most explicit moments of the work – such as the sex sequences between the various characters – its own narrative value.

Although in some places it is clear the intention of the author to focus on simple fan service, in general the sentimental relationships between the various characters are managed fairly thoroughly, also in view of the desperate situation in which they find themselves, which Sometimes it pushes them to abandon themselves to their primordial feelings (and instincts) without thinking too much about the consequences.

Although in fact the presence of girls in skimpy dresses and winking poses is a constant throughout the entire work, in reality the sex scenes between the various characters are not invasive in a general perspective, because they are dosed critically throughout the arch Adventure.

The sense of general apathy that distinguishes the entire manga, however, is not only encouraged by the various relationships between the numerous characters (often the result of only a passing infatuation), but also by the same trait of Hiroya Oku, which just for Gantz wanted to focus on experimentation by combining the traditional drawing technique with 3D modeling.

The end result are well-made designs in which the characters – drawn by hand – move within aseptic city environments created in computer graphics, a detail capable of reiterating, once again, the great sense of existential emptiness that permeates the entire work.

The same final part, which can be considered as a stand-alone block, does nothing but confirm the good things seen previously, focusing even more on the concept of impending apocalypse narrative fulcrum of the whole work.