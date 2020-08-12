Gantz is back in the spotlight with Reika Shimohira's sexy cosplay

Share it:

We don't hear much about it anymore Gantz, a manga that sanctioned the popularity of the manga artist Hiroya Oku, who until then concentrated a lot on hentai and ecchi. His publication in Weekly Young Jump became a real phenomenon and, to celebrate his 20 years, we told you about the sci-fi epic of Gantz.

Thanks to his erotic past, Hiroya Oku has included many sexy female figures in Gantz who are repeatedly portrayed naked if not even in moments of sex. One of those that has become a protagonist is Reika Shimohira, the model who will fall in love with the protagonist Kei Kurono. Reika is a girl with a breathtaking body: curves to the right point, slim, beautiful face and long hair.

He will turn the heads of many male characters but will also show off during missions with his skills. Even after many years, Gantz fans remember her and here is a cosplay dedicated to her. The Reika Shimohira cosplay that you see in the photo below is made by Oh_Nami_Yeah who portrays her in a battle version, with the classic black jumpsuit and the katana in her hands. Although she is not naked, as she appeared several times throughout the series, the lines of the body can be seen. You like this Gantz themed cosplay? Uyuy also created her own sexy cosplay on Reika.