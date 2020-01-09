Gantz: And debuts on Weekly Young Jump: Gantz's black sphere returns with the first chapter

Share it:

Gantz was a phenomenon both as manga and as anime, although in the latter medium he did not see a conclusion worthy of his name. However, the work that consecrated Hiroya Oku has generated a large number of fans who have strongly requested a continuation of the universe. After so many spin-offs, a prequel arrives, Gantz: E.

Gantz: And it is produced by four hands and made its debut today in Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump magazine, a weekly seinen magazine that was also the scene of the fights of the main series of Gantz. This time Hiroya Oku decides to throw us in the Japanese feudal period, with the E of the title that stands for Edo, or the ancient name of Tokyo.

A bloody sword opens the door to the first chapter of Gantz: E, which immediately presents the protagonist Hanbee, a young seventeen year old in love with Oharu. The girl, however, does not return her feelings, having fallen in love with Masakichi, a boy from a nearby village. Jealous Hanbee heads to the village in search of Masakichi to prove himself superior and regain Oharu.

The rival in love, however, is in a forest to train with a katana despite not being a samurai. After a brief clash between the two made by Hanbee and where no one prevails, they find themselves near a swollen river. The screams in the area make it clear that a girl, Okinu, is prey to the rapids. Masakichi does not hesitate and launches himself to the rescue by throwing himself into the river, followed shortly after by Hanbee. The two collaborate and launch Okinu on the shore bringing her to safety, but they fall victim to the rapids, dying from drowning.

As it was for the first chapter of Gantz, the duo wakes up alive and well in a wooden hut: in front of them there is a large group made up of warriors, nobles and some kids, around the famous black sphere. Thus began Gantz: E, a lethal adventure set in feudal Japan. The next chapter will be published on February 6th.