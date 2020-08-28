Gangs of London, the Sky series responds to criticism: “You can always change the channel”

Share it:

With nearly 100 deaths in its first season, Gangs of London is aiming for the title of the most violent series on TV, but for the series Sky Atlantic and for the manufacturer Gareth Evans it doesn’t seem to be a problem, but a distinctive trait of his creature.

Host of the Edinburgh TV Festival, the showrunner said: “It’s a matter of personal taste, we all have a moral needle, but I think that some cases certain products are simply not for everyone: there are many buttons on the remote control and you can always change channels. If you don’t like it, you don’t like it, that’s always been my approach. If you try to do something that everyone likes, nobody will like it. I can’t put a stop to my ideas to make sure they don’t bother someone “.

The crime series produced by Sky Atlantic tells the story of the Wallace family and their struggle with other London crime families for territorial hegemony: a mix of Gomorrah and Pealy Blinder, therefore, and it was foreseeable that the story would take a similar and violent turn. To support the words of Evans too Sope Dirisu, interpreter of Elliot Finch:

“Nothing is for nothing, and while being violent, no doubt, Gangs of London is also tasteful and [la sua violenza] advances the narrative. I understand that for some people it may not make sense, but if they are planning not to watch the show because they think it is too violent, or have heard someone say it, then they are depriving themselves of something unique because the series offers so much more. Yes, violence is an integral part of the story and is woven into the fabric of production, but it’s not just about that. “