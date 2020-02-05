Ganbare! Super Strikers: the strategic football game between PES and XCOM arrives on consoles

Share it:

The developers of Rese Games and Ratalaika Games confirm the arrival on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch of Ganbare! Super Strikers, a strategic soccer game that tries to offer the emotions of sports simulations to the depth of titles "at XCOM".

Already available on PC since July of last year, with more than positive reviews expressed by the trade press and by Steam users who have tried it, Ganbare! Super Strikers is described to us by its authors as "an innovative mix of tactical RPG and football".

Our task is in fact to win games to level up and get the experience and additional elements necessary to learn them special skills and increase the statistics of each of the players on the team.

The title proposes a Story mode to make us take on the role of the coach of a Japanese youth football team that aims to make the leap in its category. Like any good strategic turn-based game worthy of respect, even in Super Strikers we will have to confront our opponents by moving the athletes within a grid map, with attached limitations between movement points and attack, position bonus and malus related to the use of status alterations such as Silence, Poison is Nap (!!!). Then there will be Tournament mode and the local multiplayer split screen.

The launch of Ganbare! Super Strikers is expected to February on PS4, Xbox One and Switch. Waiting to find out the official release date of the last strategic effort of Rese and Ratalaika, we remind those who follow us that on these pages you will find all the latest updates on Captain Tsubasa Rise of New Champions.