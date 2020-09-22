GameStopZing: September offers, discounts and promotions, PS5 and Xbox Series X / S pre-orders

In September GameStopZing offers lots of news and promotions on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, gadgets and accessories, without forgetting the opening of pre-orders for Xbox Series X / S and PlayStation 5, the next-gen consoles from Microsoft and Sony.

Let’s start with the PlayStation promotions by reporting you PS4 PRO 1 Terabyte with 20 euros of PlayStation Store credit as a gift for 399.98 euros in addition to the PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB bundle with three games (The Last Of Us Remastered, God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition) for 319.98 euros, all the bundles mentioned can save up to 180 euros by bringing back your used console , more information in the points of sale. Discounts also on PlayStation VR with the viewer proposed at 279.98 euros in a package that also includes PlayStation VR Worlds and PlayStation Camera. Finally, two offers related to games with Ghost of Tsushima on sale at 49.98 euros and Marvel’s Iron Man VR discounted at 40.98 euros.

Offers also on the Nintendo offers front (valid until 27 September) with Switch proposto a 299,98 euro and Switch Lite (various colors) at 199.98 euros. Instead, 24.98 euros are enough to buy one of the Nintendo Labo Kits (Assorted Kit, Robot Kit or Vehicle Kit) with additional customization set. The best Nintendo Switch games are on sale starting from 49.98 euros, among the titles in promotion we point out Luigi’s Mansion 3, Pokemon Spada and Scudo and The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild. Also by bringing back a Nintendo Switch game valid for promotion toyou will get 50% discount on a new game worth at least 60.99 euros. There is no shortage of discounts with accessories with the Awitch controllers on sale starting from 54.99 euros and the PokeBall Plus at 44.98 euros.

As far as Microsoft discounts and offers are concerned, GameStopZing presents various promotions valid until September 30 with Xbox One X 1TB (various configurations at 399.98 euros and Xbox One S (various configurations available) at 289.98 euros. Also noteworthy are the Wireless Controllers in limited edition starting from 49.98 euros and Gears 5 discounted at 39.98 euros.

Turning to the games, FIFA 21 is on offer at 59.98 eurosIt will also be possible to get a 30 euro discount on the purchase of the Champions and Ultimate editions by bringing a game valid for the promotion to the store. By bringing two games valid for the promotion, you can purchase Mafia Definitive Edition, Star Wars Squadrons, WWE 2K Battlegrounds, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 and Ben 10 Power Trip for just one euro. For all promotions on pre-orders, run to the store closest to you remembering to bring your used games, you will immediately get an evaluation and you can use them to book the great games of autumn at a reduced price.

Fame di next-gen? From GameStopZing the pre-orders of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S are already open: PlayStation 5 costs 499.98 euros, PS5 Digital Edition 399.98 euros, Xbox Series X 499.98 euros and Xbox Series S for 299.98 euros, obviously with the possibility save money by bringing back your used consoles and games. Stocks are limited, so hurry up before it’s too late.